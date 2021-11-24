LRT-1 suspends trips for three Sundays in November 2021 and January 2022

LRT-1 operations will be suspended for three Sundays in November 2021 and January next year for maintenance works, its operator said Monday.

There will be no LRT-1 trips on November 28 and on January 23 and 30, 2022, to give way to trial runs for the line’s new signaling system that directs traffic on the tracks.

“We would like to request the understanding of our passengers for this temporary inconvenience, and would like to assure them that this will be beneficial in the long-run” said Light Rail Manila Corporation CEO Enrico Benipayo.

The LRT-1 system currently covers 20 stations from Baclaran in Manila to Roosevelt in Quezon City.

Recently, the government made the wearing of face shields optional for passengers of all public transport, including the LRT-1.

Note: This story first appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made.

