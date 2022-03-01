You can get vaccinated at select LRT-1 stations this month

LRT-2 commuters aren’t the only ones who can get vaccinated at train stations this month. Through Light Rail Manila Corporation’s (LRMC) new initiative, LRT-1 passengers now also have the chance to get their jabs in transit.

LRMC has announced that vaccination sites will be open at the Yamaha Monumento Station and the Balintawak Station throughout March. The company is aiming to vaccinate around 300 individuals per week.

The Yamaha Monumento Station vax site, which operates in partnership with the Caloocan Health Department, is open from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm. Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines for first doses and booster jabs are available.

As for the Balintawak Monumento vaccination site, this will be open every Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 3pm. Available vaccines are AstraZeneca and Sinovac for second doses and booster jabs.

“The City Government of Caloocan has always appreciated the value of LRT-1 Monumento Station as a strategic point in the conveyance of passengers as well as a point of convergence,” said Caloocan City Health Office OIC Dr. Evelyn Ong Cuevas. “By expanding the COVID-19 Vaccination at this station, we hope to be able to bring the service closer to the people, ensure that all its passengers are protected through vaccination, and contribute to the protected through vaccination, and contribute to the country’s goal of preventing the spread of the virus. When we make vaccination convenient, easy, and quick for our clients, they are more likely to say yes and get protected.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Para mapalawak ang bakunahan, meron po tayong first dose, second dose at booster na available,” said Apolonio Samson Health Center Medical Officer III Dr. Haniel Aberin. “Importante po ang second dose para maging fully vaccinated. Para manatili ang proteksyon, mahalaga po mabigyan ng booster dose pagkatapos ng three months mula pagkabigay ng second dose.”

“We understand that others are still facing barriers in traveling to vaccination sites. In the last installment of our vaccination drive, we are ensuring that transportation is not a barrier to vaccination,” said LRMC Head of Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality Department Dr. Louernie De Sales. “At LRMC, transportation will pave the way to vaccination, especially now that we are all set to serve more passengers under Alert Level 1.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.