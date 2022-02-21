Commuters can get vaccinated at select LRT-2 stations starting Feb. 22

Still haven’t managed to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s another chance to finally get your shots over with.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that it will be holding vaccination drives at the LRT-2’s Antipolo and Recto train stations beginning later this week. Check out the schedule for shots below:

LRT-2 vaccination drive schedule:

LRT-2 Antipolo Station - Every Wednesday and Friday, 8:30am to 4:00pm (starting February 23) LRT-2 Recto Station - Every Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00am to 5:00pm (starting February 22)

To be eligible for this LRT-2 vaccination drive, you’ll need to register at manilacovid19vaccine.ph for the Recto Station site and at antipolobantaycovid.appcase.net for the Antipolo Station one. The DOTr says only initial doses and booster shots will be available at these locations.

“We encourage our commuters and their family members to get booster jabs for added protection as well as those who have no vaccines yet to avail of our vaccination drive,” Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) administrator Jeremy Regino said in a statement.

If you’re a regular user of the LRT-2 who’s still waiting to receive your first or additional COVID-19 vaccine shot, this might be the most convenient way to do so. Planning to drop by anytime soon?

