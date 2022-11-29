LTO intensifies ops against ‘no show’ doctors providing certificates for license renewal

The term ‘non-appearance’ doesn’t just apply to processes involving motor-vehicle registration. If you’re applying for a new driver’s license or renewing your existing one, you may have encountered something similar as well: ‘no show.’

Specifically, the term ‘no show’ can apply to doctors who fail to appear at Land Transportation Office (LTO)-accredited clinics yet are still able to issue medical certificates to applicants. The tests that the doctors supposedly conduct will assess whether or not an applicant is fit to operate whatever type of motor vehicle. The lack of proper examination effectively allows those who are unfit to drive to actually get behind the wheel of a car or hop on a bike.

This issue is something that the LTO aims to address, as it begins its crackdown on these ‘no show’ doctors and medical clinics. Recently, the agency was able to catch one establishment in Bacolod City that’s involving itself in this malpractice.

The perpetrators were caught after assistant regional director Atty. Geduspan and legal section chief Atty. Tanya Lynne Diestro conducted an entrapment operation. They presented themselves as clients and were then able to acquire a medical certificate just by paying P400 without any tests being conducted.

The LTO has already taken action against the accredited doctor and the supposed clinic. This should serve as a stern warning against any similar individuals or establishments doing the same practice. You can check out the LTO’s official Facebook post below.

LTO crackdown on ‘no show’ medical doctors:

