LTO reminds motorists: Don’t tailgate emergency vehicles

Ambulances rushing down tight roads and squeezing their way through gridlock have been common sights throughout this pandemic. As an unfortunate result, we’ve also been seeing opportunistic motorists tailgating these emergency vehicles.

It’s almost inevitable. For some people, an ambulance, a police vehicle, or even a fire truck clearing the road ahead is an easy way out of a heavy traffic jam. However, in case you hadn’t realized it yet, such behavior is inappropriate and just outright dangerous.

Now, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is reminding motorists to refrain from tailgating all types of emergency vehicle, not just ambulances. The agency also gave out a stern warning that failure to give way to these vehicles is punishable by law.

“Kung may makasabay na ambulansya, mga pulis o bumbero sa daan, HUWAG itong sundan o buntutan. Bagkus ay magbigay daan upang agad silang makaresponde sa mga nangangailangan,” the LTO said. “Maging mahinahon at mapagbigay sa daan upang maayos na makarating sa paroroonan.”

Continue reading below ↓

You can check out the full post below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We know you all want to get to your destination as quickly as possible. Who doesn’t? But please, the next time you’re stuck in traffic and see an emergency vehicle behind you trying to crawl through, just move your vehicle aside to give way, and move slowly back into your lane afterwards. Drive safe out there, everyone.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.