These devices will be used to issue tickets to traffic violators starting next week

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) under its new leadership is working on the full digitalization of its operations. Part of this initiative is the shift to using new handheld devices to issue electronic Temporary Operator’s Permits (e-TOPs)

The agency recently began training its enforcers to familiarize them with these new devices before the initial rollout next week. The electronic devices will also be able to print out the TOPs that will be given to traffic violators.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: Gas up by P1.30/L, diesel by P1/L this week

Will the all-new Nissan Z land in PH this year?

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Initially, these devices will only be used to cite traffic violations. In the succeeding phase of this initiative—supposedly two months after—motorists will be able to settle fines through the handheld device as well. No other details were provided yet, but we suppose payments will also be done electronically.

What do you think of this new system, readers? Do you think this will make life easier for both motorists and the LTO?

New e-TOPs device for citing traffic violations:

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook