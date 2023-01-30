Motoring News

These devices will be used to issue tickets to traffic violators starting next week

by Leandre Grecia | Just now
LTO e-TOPS device
PHOTO: LTO on Facebook

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) under its new leadership is working on the full digitalization of its operations. Part of this initiative is the shift to using new handheld devices to issue electronic Temporary Operator’s Permits (e-TOPs)

The agency recently began training its enforcers to familiarize them with these new devices before the initial rollout next week. The electronic devices will also be able to print out the TOPs that will be given to traffic violators.

LTO e-TOPS device

Initially, these devices will only be used to cite traffic violations. In the succeeding phase of this initiative—supposedly two months after—motorists will be able to settle fines through the handheld device as well. No other details were provided yet, but we suppose payments will also be done electronically.

What do you think of this new system, readers? Do you think this will make life easier for both motorists and the LTO?

New e-TOPs device for citing traffic violations:

LTO e-TOPS device

LTO e-TOPS device

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

