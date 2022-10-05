LTO to outsource license plate production to clear 90% of its backlogs by end of 2023

It’s been so long since this license-plate situation with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) started. We’re already near the end of 2022, and we’re all still here talking about it.

As bad as the situation may seem, though, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel. The agency has just shared that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved P4.7 billion of the requested P6.83 billion budget to clear the license-plate backlog. The LTO also said that it is aiming to clear 90% of said backlog by the end of 2023 and that it is looking to outsource production in order to achieve this.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Add the Tanto to the growing list of Daihatsus that we’d like to see in PH

Is it about time Suzuki added a retro scooter like the Access to its PH lineup?

PHOTO BY DOTr

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As it stands, the LTO needs to produce 2.3 million pairs of replacement plates for motor vehicles and 11.5 million motorcycle plates. LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz III remains confident that the agency will get the approval for the remaining budget it requested.

“Right now, we have already extended the operating hours of the LTO license plate manufacturing plant,” said Guadiz. “It now operates even on Saturdays so that it can produce more replacement plates and reduce the backlog.”

At least one more year to go, then, before that not-so-brand-new car of yours will finally be able to sport the proper license plates. Your thoughts, readers?

LTO plates backlog update:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.