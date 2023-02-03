Look: List of available replacement license plates in Region VIII

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) recently released a list of available replacement plates for vehicles registered in Region X. Now, the agency has put out a new list for Region VIII.
For good measure, we’re sharing here again the requirements for those who wish to claim their license plates. We’ve also embedded below the full list of available plates just like last time, but the good news is that the list is now in alphabetical order and is categorized per district. Phew.
Requirements for claiming replacement license plates:
For vehicle owners:
- Photocopy of OR and CR
- Photocopy of ID
For authorized representatives:
- Photocopy of OR and CR
- Photocopy of the ID of the owner
- Photocopy of the ID of the authorized representative
- Authorization letter
For those who bought their cars secondhand:
- Photocopy of OR and CR
- Photocopy of the ID of the new owner