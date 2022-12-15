Fixer charging motorists P2,000 to skip theoretical driving course nabbed by LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) continues its crusade against illegal fixers and individuals offering motorists “non-appearance” services.

In a recent operation, the agency was able to nab a fixer who was charging people P2,000 to skip the LTO’s theoretical driving course (TDC). The suspect was caught after he handed undercover personnel posing as a client the TDC certificate.

“There is no way we will allow these criminals to destroy the image of the LTO and the government and the way we provide service to the public,” LTO head Jay Art Tugade said in a statement following the operation.

“We are also happy that our regional directors continue to be vigilant in kicking these fixers out of the LTO’s premises,” the official added.

The suspects are now detained and awaiting charges of Falsification under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Law.

If you’re tired of horrible drivers making their way out onto public roads, the least you can do is make it a point not to patronize these illegal services. Have you come across any of these online?

LTO nabs fixer

