Here’s an updated list of available LTO license plates in Region X

Is anyone here still waiting for their license plates? Is that a resounding ‘yes’ we hear? Well, if you live in Region X, we have some good news for you.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has just released an updated list of all replacement license plates available as of January 18, 2023. Hundreds upon hundreds of replacement plates are now there for the taking, so you might want to check this out soon.

To claim your license plate, you’ll need to submit the following. You can check out the full list of available plates below as well. Just a fair warning: the list is categorized into various district offices but they aren’t in alphabetical order.

Requirements for claiming replacement license plates:

For vehicle owners:

Photocopy of OR and CR

Photocopy of ID

For authorized representatives:

Photocopy of OR and CR

Photocopy of the ID of the owner

Photocopy of the ID of the authorized representative

Authorization letter

For those who bought their cars secondhand:

Photocopy of OR and CR

Photocopy of the ID of the new owner

LTO plate availability for Region X:

