Report: Nearly 1.8 million plates have yet to be delivered by LTO

Still don’t have new plates for your car? Well, you’re not alone. In fact, there are still millions of vehicles that have yet to get their respective plates. In a recent report by the Commission on Audit (COA), there are still 1,797,000 pairs of plates that have yet to be delivered to owners. That's according to a recent report by The Philippine Star.

Per the COA, these undelivered plates are worth P808.7 million and have accumulated since 2015. It’s worth noting that these plates are comprised of replacement units and new plates for registration renewal. The COA also said that the LTO produced 764,514 pairs of plates out of the initial backlog of 2,561,629 pairs.

PHOTO BY DOTr

There were also additional findings by the COA. Of the 764,514 pairs produced by the LTO, 506,059 pairs were delivered to various regional offices. 258,455 of these were still with the LTO’s Plate Making Plant (PMP) during the audit.

As for motorcycles, the plate backlog is far larger than that of four-wheeled (and up) vehicles. The motorcycle plate back stands at 11,859,496 at the time of the audit. 8,650,311 have been produced from 2014 to 2022.

In the meantime, The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued guidelines on how temporary and improvised plates should look to avoid any infractions. However, this is a not permanent solution, and these plates will be void once the owner receives the actual plates for their vehicle.