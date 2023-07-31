Does the LTO plate replacement inquiry website actually work? We give it a try

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) still has quite a backlog to clear, but to be fair to the agency, it’s already taken some steps to address that. The latest among the LTO’s initiatives is the newly launched LTOplatereplacement.com website.

Also known as the LTO License Plate Replacement Inquiry website, this page lets motorists check if their new plates are already available and know where said plates can be claimed. Of course, the question now is whether or not it actually works. We tried it out ourselves to find out.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Mitsubishi Xpander, Nissan Livina could see local production

The all-new Mitsubishi Strada is ready to take on Hilux, Ranger

It’s pretty straightforward to use. As we mentioned in our previous story, you just log on to the website then you input your car’s plate there. You’ll be asked to check back again after 60 days if it’s not yet available. If it is, you’ll be directed to a specific LTO branch where you can claim it.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY LTO

I tried inputting my vehicle’s plate, and I was told that it wasn’t available yet. Interestingly enough, the last time I registered my vehicle, an alarm came out that the plate was already available, and I had to send a separate e-mail to the LTO to lift said alarm since I won’t be able to pick it up just yet. I still haven’t as of this writing, but if the new website’s to be believed, then the initial notification may have very well been a false alarm.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY LTO

I also tried checking if our old family car’s plates would come up, because it was one of the lucky ones that got replacement plates way back in 2016. The website showed it was already available and was ready for pick-up at the Region 4A – Pila District Office. Seems accurate then, so I’ll trust that my current car’s plates still aren’t available rather than waste time driving all the way to QC just to check. The only thing here is that the website just doesn’t show if the plates have already been picked up. Not that it should be an issue, though.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What about you guys? Have you tried checking your cars’ plates? Let us know how it goes. We’ve also included the frequently asked questions about the LTO’s new website below.

LTO License Plate Replacement Inquiry: Frequently asked questions

1. Where can I apply for replacement of license plate?

You may apply for replacement of license plate to the nearest LTO office in your area.

2. I already paid the replacement fee but my license plate is not yet available. What should I do?

Please inquire again after 30 to 60 days. The production of remaining replacement plates is still ongoing.

3. I cannot find the official receipt.

Kindly bring a valid ID and your OLD license plate.

4. The vehicle owner is not available to pick up the license plate.

Please secure a signed authorization letter from vehicle owner with a copy of a valid ID with signature.

5. I changed the venue of my vehicle registration.

The new license plate is available on the same office you ordered it.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓