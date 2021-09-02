LTO to motorcycle owners in Davao: Claim your new license plates

“Sana all.” We guess that’s what many motorcyclists would say after reading the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) latest announcement.

In a Facebook post, the agency shared that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is now calling on motorcycle owners from the Davao Region (Region XI) to claim their license plates. Plates of motorcycles registered in 2018—from January 1 to May 24 and from July 23 to September 12—are now available.

Owners must simply bring a photocopy of their official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR) to claim their plates. If another person will be claiming the license plates on behalf of the owner, an authorization letter and a photocopy of the registered owner’s valid ID are also required. You can check out the announcement below:

The LTO has its work cut out for it, as it has a huge backlog of 18 million motorcycle plates. In a recent statement, the agency said that it needs P2.5 billion to address this.

