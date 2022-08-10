LTO: Replacing IT provider over registration issues was “never the intention”

After threatening to get a new IT provider in order to speed up the motor-vehicle registration process, Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Teofilo Guadiz III has now said that replacing its current provider Dermalog was “never the intention” of the agency.

Apparently, doing so would “produce more problems instead of solutions,” said Guadiz. He added it would be best for the agency to sit down with Dermalog’s officials and personnel as well as concerned stakeholders for a discussion. Guadiz said this could help iron out all the details and potentially eliminate the current problems hindering the delivery of public service.

“We believe that any unnecessary delays in providing services that the LTO is mandated to provide will always be detrimental to the public’s welfare and certainly this Office, and perhaps even Dermalog, does not want that to happen,” added Guadiz. “It has always been this LTO’s intention to give the motoring public the best and quality services they so richly deserve, in the most timely, convenient, and cost-effective manner, and we will continue to abide by it.”

That’s that, then. At the end of the day, we all just want convenience—the faster the registration process is, the better.

LTO statement on Dermalog IT provider:

