LTO: Failure to claim replacement plates within 60 days could result in penalty

It’s been a busy past few weeks for the Land Transportation Office (LTO), as it continues to work on its license plate and driver’s license card backlogs now with a new chief at the helm.

Regarding its plates backlog—arguably the bigger problem here—one of the issues the LTO says it is facing is that motorists have yet to claim the replacement plates for their vehicles. But apart from launching campaigns such as the License Plate Replacement Inquiry website aimed at addressing this, it looks like the agency is now looking to hand out penalties as well.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

During an interview last weekend, Senator Francis Tolentino suggested to LTO chief Vigor Mendoza that the agency should cancel the registration of vehicles with unclaimed plates. Then earlier today, in an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Mendoza confirmed that it is one of the penalties that the LTO is now looking at.

The agency is expected also to issue a memo telling motorists to claim their plates within 60 days. Beyond this period, that’s when the LTO might start penalizing car owners who continue to refuse to claim their plates.

Mendoza, however, didn’t specify what other penalties the LTO might be issuing because of this. But what do you think, readers? You reckon this is fair?

