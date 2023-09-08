LTO revokes driver’s license of ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales

The dust has finally settled on the viral road rage video that’s been the stuff of headlines the past few weeks. That, however, doesn’t get the gun-toting ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales out of the woods just yet.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) previously suspended Gonzales’ driver’s license and said that it would discuss potentially revoking said license. Well, the decision has now been made, and it looks like Gonzales won’t be driving anytime soon.

The 63-year-old former policeman was found guilty of four traffic violations, one of which was Section 27 of Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. He was

The LTO’s resolution reads: “Respondent-driver’s acts of having no due diligence in driving, which caused the incident that resulted in the destruction of the property of the victim, is considered unacceptable behavior of a driver. Taken as a whole, his actions are tantamount to the acts of an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle, which is punishable under Section 27 (a) of R.A. No. 4136. Respondent GONZALES is hereby declared as an Improper Person to Operate Motor Vehicles (Sec.27(a) of R.A. No. 4136).”

The decision essentially revokes Gonzales’ license and disqualifies him from securing a new license for two years from the issuance of the LTO’s resolution. The LTO’s official press release said that Gonzales’ failure to appear during one of the recent hearings prompted the agency to submit the case for the resolution.

Gonzales was also penalized for Disregarding Traffic Signs (P1,000), Obstruction of Traffic (P1,000), and Reckless Driving (P2,000). All this happened during his altercation with the cyclist Allan Bandiola, who has since confirmed that he will not be pressing any charges against Gonzales.

“Magsilbing aral sana ito sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan na walang mabuting naidudulot ang init ng ulo sa daan,” said LTO chief Vigor Mendoza. “Kaya pinapayuhan natin ang lahat ng motorista na kontrolin ang galit dahil ikaw din ang talo dito.”