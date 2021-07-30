Motoring News

You can renew your vehicle’s registration at select LTO offices this Saturday

See the full list inside
by Leandre Grecia | 14 hours ago
PHOTO: Drei Laurel

Any motorists here who have can’t seem to find the time on weekdays to renew their vehicle’s registration? Heads up: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced that select district offices will be operating tomorrow, July 31, 2021.

These offices will be open specifically to accommodate motor vehicle registration. For the full list operating this Saturday, you can read on below:

  1. Las Piñas District Office - Alabang-Zapote Road, Las Piñas
  2. Manila North District Office - JT Centrale Mall, Manila
  3. Muntinlupa District Office - National Road Muntinlupa City
  4. Manila East District Office - Sampaloc, Manila
  5. Manila South District Office - Philpost Compound, Manila
  6. Kalookan District Office - BUTEL Building, Caloocan City
  7. Parañaque District Office - Olivarez Plaza, Parañaque City
  8. Navotas Extension Office - Fishport, Navotas City
  9. Makati District Office - Pililia Street, Valenzuela, Makati City
  10. Malabon District Office - San Agustin, Malabon City
  11. Pasay District Office - Domestic Road, Pasay City
  12. PUVREC - Domestic Road, Pasay City
The LTO is also reminding motorists that there will already be registration penalties imposed on vehicles with plates ending in 1, 2, and 3, and none for those with plates ending in 5, 6, and 7. Advanced registration for vehicles with plates ending in 8 and 9, meanwhile, will also be accommodated.

Take note as well that the LTO has recently extended the validity of registration for vehicles with plates ending in 6 and 7, so many of you still have a few weeks’ worth of wiggle room. Be advised, folks.

PHOTO: Drei Laurel

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

