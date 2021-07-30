You can renew your vehicle’s registration at select LTO offices this Saturday

Any motorists here who have can’t seem to find the time on weekdays to renew their vehicle’s registration? Heads up: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced that select district offices will be operating tomorrow, July 31, 2021.

These offices will be open specifically to accommodate motor vehicle registration. For the full list operating this Saturday, you can read on below:

Las Piñas District Office - Alabang-Zapote Road, Las Piñas Manila North District Office - JT Centrale Mall, Manila Muntinlupa District Office - National Road Muntinlupa City Manila East District Office - Sampaloc, Manila Manila South District Office - Philpost Compound, Manila Kalookan District Office - BUTEL Building, Caloocan City Parañaque District Office - Olivarez Plaza, Parañaque City Navotas Extension Office - Fishport, Navotas City Makati District Office - Pililia Street, Valenzuela, Makati City Malabon District Office - San Agustin, Malabon City Pasay District Office - Domestic Road, Pasay City PUVREC - Domestic Road, Pasay City

Continue reading below ↓

The LTO is also reminding motorists that there will already be registration penalties imposed on vehicles with plates ending in 1, 2, and 3, and none for those with plates ending in 5, 6, and 7. Advanced registration for vehicles with plates ending in 8 and 9, meanwhile, will also be accommodated.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Take note as well that the LTO has recently extended the validity of registration for vehicles with plates ending in 6 and 7, so many of you still have a few weeks’ worth of wiggle room. Be advised, folks.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.