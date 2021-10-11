Here’s how you can send traffic-violation reports to the LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) recently launched the pilot testing of its new Central Command Center (C3), which means motorists can now send reports of traffic violations and road incidents to the agency.

You can get in touch with the LTO through the official Facebook pages of its central and regional offices or by sending an email to the LTO Digital Media–Public Assistance Office (DM-PAO) via ltocdmpao@lto.gov.ph.

The LTO listed the violations that can be reported: smoke belching, road-crash incidents, reckless driving, loading and unloading of passengers in unauthorized areas, disregarding traffic signs, and unsafe vehicles operating on the road. Other reports may also be filed, but the violation must be specified.

The reports must also be sent with complete details, including the following:

a full description of the incident (time, date, and location of violation) a description of the vehicle in discussion (license plate, make and model, color, etc.) a screenshot or a link to evidence, if possible

Continue reading below ↓

You can check out some examples from the LTO’s advisory below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The agency is accepting reports through its hotline at 1-342-586 or through the official CitiSend app as well—you can read more about that one here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.