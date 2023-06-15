What was the most common traffic violation last month? Here’s LTO’s stats

We sometimes wonder how many traffic violations are handed out in a month in Metro Manila alone. One look at the traffic around the Metro would make you think that it would be in the thousands as you see several moving violations every time you drive out.

So, what’s your guess for the monthly tally? If you said, ‘over 1,700’, then you’re in right ballpark. LTO National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Roque Verzosa III has the stats for May 2023, along with the breakdown of the most common violations. “In total, the number of violations committed is 1,737, while the total apprehensions/TOP (Temporary Operator's Permit) [issued were] 1,563,” said Verzosa.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

“Asahan ninyo na ang LTO-NCR ay patuloy na ipapatupad ang mga batas na ito para na rin masiguro ang kaligtasan ng ating mga motorista,” added the regional director.

The most common citation was violations that fall under Republic Act (RA) 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. Some of the infractions in RA 4136 include vehicles with defective lighting, worn tires, driving without OR/CR, and reckless driving. All in all, 420 summons were issued in regard to RA 4136 offenses.

The statistics tell another story: A lot of drivers still don’t wear their seatbelts. In fact, failure to wear a seatbelt was the second most common traffic violation in May 2023. That offense carries a rather hefty fine of P1,000, and the LTO says 255 motorists got tickets for that. That said, it’s best to buckle up for safety and not just because of the expensive citation that comes with not wearing it.

Other stats? The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) also handed out fines after some of its personnel were deputized by the LTO. In the DPWH’s operations, 781 drivers for violating the anti-overloading law. Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) fined 224 more motorists for various infractions. Of the 224, the PNP caught 97 motorcyclists not wearing helmets. That’s on top of the 57 that the LTO apprehended, bringing the no-helmet violators to 154.