LTO looking to distribute unclaimed license plates via malls

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is pulling out all the stops just to distribute all unclaimed license plates to their rightful owners. Heck, the agency even launched a new website wherein motorists can check if the replacement plates for their vehicles are already available.

To further hasten the distribution process, the LTO is now looking to put up claiming areas for license plates in malls around the metro. The purpose behind this was to avoid overwhelming district offices.

OTHER LICENSE PLATE-RELATED STORIES YOU SHOULD READ:

LTO’s new website lets you check the availability of your replacement license plates

Vehicle owners won’t be penalized for unclaimed replacement plates, LTO clarifies

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The LTO is eyeing an appointment system for the claiming of plates to ensure a smooth flow at the distribution areas. The ‘mystery applicants’ will also be deployed to verify if there are, in fact, individuals asking for money so that motorists can skip falling in line for their plates.

In addition, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II wants to shift the majority of the LTO’s transactions online to provide more efficient services to its constituents.

What do you think of the LTO’s move to distribute license plates via malls? You reckon this is a good idea?

See Also