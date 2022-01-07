LTO now requiring motorists to present vaccination cards at some branches

If you have some motoring requirements to fulfill, you better have your vaccination card ready.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has begun requiring motorists to present their vaccination cards at some branches and licensing centers. This comes in a bid by the agency to comply with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Resolution Number 22-01, which imposes some restrictions on the movement of unvaccinated individuals.

So far, the LTO has announced a vaccination card requirement for LTO-NCR West, its Manila North District Office, and Manila Licensing Center.

See Also

The agency recently made the announcement on its official Facebook page, asking for the patience and understanding of motorists and reminding everyone to adhere to basic COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The LTO made no mention of how long this measure will be in effect. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To be honest, it would hardly be a surprise if more LTO locations follow suit. Are you in favor of the implementation of a vaccination card requirement at the agency’s branches? Let us know your take on the matter in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.