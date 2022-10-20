Magsaysay Flyover to be decommissioned to make way for NLEX Connector

Heads up, everyone. Expect traffic along Magsaysay Boulevard soon as the Magsaysay Flyover is set to be decommissioned in the coming months.

The structure is being decommissioned to make way for the construction of the NLEX Connector’s Santa Mesa section. According to the NLEX Corporation, the decommissioning of the flyover will last until December 2022, just before the start of the Christmas holidays.

Other works to be undertaken as part of the project include the rehabilitation of existing eastbound and westbound service roads, relocation of electrical posts, and the improvement of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) railroad crossing. The improvement of Magsaysay Boulevard is expected to last until the first quarter of 2023.

Construction will be done in phases to keep the flow of traffic moving. There will be temporary lane closures on the roads going toward Legarda and Cubao. “A minimum of three lanes per direction will remain open during the daytime, while two lanes per direction will be available during nighttime,” the NLEX Corporation said in a statement.

Once improvement works are finished, Magsaysay Boulevard will have 3.5 meters per lane. Currently, each lane along the thoroughfare is just 2.5 meters in width.

Following the decommissioning of Magsaysay Flyover, the NLEX Connector’s mainline will be on its second level instead of the fourth, “ensuring safer and faster travel of all classes of vehicles particularly, Class 3 vehicles coming to and from the port areas,” the NLEX Corporation says.

“The redevelopment project and the NLEX Connector both aim to ease traffic in the metro and improve the flow of vehicles in its surrounding areas,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

“With a traffic management scheme in place, we seek to provide safe and efficient passage to the public while we are undertaking this redevelopment of Magsaysay Boulevard,” he added.

