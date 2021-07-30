Manggahan Bridge in Pasig will flow one-way towards Ortigas starting August 2

To motorists who often use the Manggahan Bridge in Pasig City, take note, as the local government unit will be implementing a new traffic scheme in the area.

Starting Monday, August 2, a one-way traffic scheme will be implemented along Manggahan Bridge. The bridge will be exclusive to all Ortigas-bound vehicles, meaning only vehicles coming in from the side of East Bank Road headed towards West Bank Road will be allowed passage. Those looking to go north towards Marcos Highway along Amang Rodriguez Avenue will have to take Ortigas Avenue and do a U-turn towards East Bank Road.

Those who regularly pass through the area may be familiar with the usual heavy traffic that builds up around the bridge. This thoroughfare is a common route for people coming in from Rizal and Marikina headed southbound towards Ortigas. It’s also a bottleneck area for those living in Manggahan, Santolan, and Rosario.

The Pasig City LGU, however, didn’t specify until when this new scheme will be followed. It only mentioned in its advisory that this is an “experimental traffic scheme.” For a better look, you can check out the marked map below:

For those of you planning to pass through here next week, we advise you to start mapping alternate routes alerady. And seeing as all this will be happening on a Monday, it’s best you plan your trips as early as now.

