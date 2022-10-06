No left turn from East Bank Road to Manggahan Bridge in Pasig City starting October 11

Manggahan Bridge in Pasig City has seen various traffic scheme changes in the past. Now, it looks like the local government unit will be trying out yet another new scheme along this portion of the city.

In its latest announcement, the Pasig City Public Information Office confirmed that an experimental traffic scheme will be implemented along East Bank Road in Barangay Manggahan. Left turns from this particular road leading up to the Manggahan Bridge will be prohibited.

The offiical advisory reads: “Ito ay experimental traffic scheme pa lamang at maaaring mapaiksi o ma-extend ang implementasyon nito depende sa magiging sitwasyon ng trapiko sa nasabing lugar. Inaasahan ang pagsunod ng lahat dito.”

The LGU didn’t specify until when these changes will remain in effect, so for now, we advise you guys to plan your trips accordingly if you’ll be affected by all this.

New traffic scheme along Manggahan Bridge, Quezon City starting October 11:

