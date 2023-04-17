Short northbound portions of Blumentritt Street closed until May 12

Heads up, motorists in Manila City. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be conducting road reblocking and rehabilitation on Blumentritt Street from April 14 to May 12, 2023.

The first part of the roadworks which is scheduled from April 14 to 27 will cover the northbound lanes from Don Manuel Agregado Street to Retiro Street. The next part will be from Retiro Street to Calavite Street—this one is scheduled for April 28 to May 12.

The advisory reads: “There will ba a partial road closure to give way to the said rehabilitation efforts. Motorists are advised of traffic slowdown in the affected areas and to use possible alternate routes.”

Take note then, folks. You can also check out the official advisory below. If you know anyone who passes by this area regularly, then spread the word.

Manila City traffic advisory: Blumentritt Street northbound closure

PHOTO BY DPWH

PHOTO BY DPWH

