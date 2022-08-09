MMDA: Unfinished Dolomite Beach project caused recent Manila City floods

Got caught up in the floods that affected parts of Manila City last week? It appears the heavy downpour wasn’t the only reason for that.

In an interview with GMA News Online, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman Baltazar Melgar confirmed that the floods in Manila City were caused by three main drainage systems that have been closed due to the unfinished Dolomite Beach project.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Look: Road marking repainted after it goes viral as no-contact apprehension trap

Manila City identifies Taft Avenue, 15 other streets as No Parking, No Vending zones

PHOTO BY Lt. Billy Aguirre

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The three main drainage systems in the area that lead to Manila Bay are the Padre Faura Drainage from Padre Faura corner Taft Avenue, the Remedios Drainage in Ermita, and the Estero de San Antonio Abad. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) built pumping stations for each, all of which lead to a sewage treatment plant (STP) that filters the water before sending it into Manila Bay.

“Hindi pa natatapos yung project ng DPWH, yung pumping station saka installation ng pipe,” Melgar told GMA News Online. “So mabagal ang pag-subside ng tubig-baha.” In the meantime, the MMDA has been forced to drain the floodwaters into the Pasig River instead.

PHOTO BY Lt. Billy Aguirre

Continue reading below ↓

In preparation for the return of face-to-face classes later this month, the MMDA is getting ready to deploy buses to transport students that might get stranded due to the floods. The agency also plans to instruct the DPWH to install mobile pumps to help address the current flooding problems.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.