MMDA clarifies: Dolomite Beach “has no connection” to recent Manila City floods

Okay, remember how the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) explained the reasons for the recent flooding in Manila City? It looks like it’s not the Dolomite Beach project after all. Or at least that’s what the agency’s trying to say.

“Dolomite Beach has no connection to the recent flooding in the area,” said MMDA acting chairman Baltazar Melgar. “The reason why flood water subsided slowly during heavy rains last Friday was the ongoing construction of three pumping stations and a pipeline by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) which is expected to be completed by October.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Officially unveiled: Say hello to the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios

The LTO is looking to reduce the cost of seminars and exams for driver’s license renewal

PHOTO BY Lt. Billy Aguirre

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to the GMA News Online report Top Gear Philippines cited earlier, the three unfinished pumping stations, as well as the sewage treatment plant that’s yet to operate, are part of the Dolomite Beach project. In a more recent report, though, the news outlet said that the project “partly” caused the floods.

In that latter report, DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan also said that the pumping stations were yet to be completed because the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) required the pipes to be extended “para hindi madumihan ang Dolomite Beach.”

Melgar then clarified in his statement that the pumping stations and pipelines are part of the government’s push to clean up Manila Bay and make it ‘swimmmable.’ He also reiterated that the floodwaters were slow to subside because they had to be diverted to the Pasig River instead of Manila Bay.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.