Numerous motorcycles, trikes towed during road clearing ops in Quiapo

The streets aren’t free parking lots, people. This actually goes without saying, but considering how many vehicles authorities get to tow on each of their road-clearing operations, we reckon people in the metro could use a daily reminder.

It’s the same thing in Manila City. The Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau’s (MTPB) Motorcycle Unit and Tri-wheels Management Unit, the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit, and the Department of Public Services recently conducted clearing ops in Quiapo, and LGU personnel got to clean up all sorts of vehicles along the way.

Authorities got a literal truckload of illegally parked bikes as well as a good number of trikes. And similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s operations a while back, authorities also confiscated all kinds of road obstructions.

The streets were pleasant to look at after the clearing ops were done. Here’s hoping they’ll stay that way, and not just go back to the way things were just shortly after. You can check out more photos below.

More photos of Manila City’s road clearing operations:

