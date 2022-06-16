Take note of these Manila City road closures on June 19

Time for a public service announcement: If you’ll be out and about in Manila City on Sunday, June 19, take note that a marathon will be taking place there on that day, and road closures and rerouting will be implemented.

The following roads will be closed on June 19, from 3am to 9am and from 3pm onwards:

Manila City road closures on June 19 (3am to 9am, 3pm onwards)

Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to President Quirino Avenue

Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to Katigbak Drive

Katigbak Drive and South Drive

Independence Road

P. Burgos Avenue from Roxas Boulevard to Jones Bridge

Maria Orosa Street from P. Burgos to Kalaw

Finance Road from P. Burgos Avenue to Taft Avenue

Northbound lane of Taft Avenue from Ayala Boulevard to P. Burgos Avenue

Muralla Street from Santa Lucia Street to Real Street

Real Street from Muralla Street to Santa Lucia Street

Santa Lucia Street from Real Street to Muralla Street

Quintin Paredes Street from Jones Bridge to Ongpin Street

Continue reading below ↓

NEWS STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Fatima Avenue in Valenzuela City has been pedestrianized, and it looks awesome

Report: MMDA says there are fewer cars on EDSA at the moment due to high fuel prices

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced separate rerouting schemes for both light and heavy vehicles. Check them out below:

Alternate routes for light vehicles

Vehicles coming from northbound lane of Taft Avenue intending to utilize P. Burgos Avenue: Turn right to Ayala Boulevard and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from Maria Orosa Street intending to utilize P. Burgos Avenue: Turn right to Kalaw Avenue en route to Taft Avenue and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from A. Mabini Street: Turn right to Kalaw Avenue en route to Taft Avenue and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from Pasay AOR utilizing northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard: Turn right to P. Ocampo Street and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from Delpan Bridge: Turn left to A. Soriano Avenue to Magallanes Drive and proceed to destination

Continue reading below ↓

Alternate routes for trucks and heavy vehicles

Trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from Delpan Bridge: Turn around at Anda Circle to northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard to C-3 and proceed to destination

Trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from President Quirino Avenue: Go straight to Nagtahan Bridge to Lacson Avenue and proceed to destination (old truck route)

The marathon happening on Sunday is the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila, and the routes will take you through city landmarks like the Rizal Monument, the National Museum, the Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Fort Santiago, and Intramuros—depending on the course and distance you sign up for. Registration is until June 17, in case you’re interested.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.