Presidential inauguration 2022: Manila City roads will be closed as early as June 26

Next week, on June 30, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be sworn into office as the 17th President of the Philippines. The inauguration will be held in Manila City, and there’ll be significant road closures beginning this weekend.

Check out the full list:

Manila City road closures from June 26 (midnight) to 30, 2022

Padre Burgos Avenue Finance Road Maria Orosa Street, from Kalaw Avenue to Padre Burgos Avenue General Luna Street, from Padre Burgos Avenue to Muralla Street

Mendiola Street will then be closed at midnight on June 29.

Manila City oad closures on June 30:

Ayala Boulevard (beginning 4am) Victoria Street, from Taft Avenue to Muralla Street (beginning 4am) Jalandoni Street, PICC Legarda Street, from San Rafael to Figueras Street (beginning 1pm) C.M. Recto Avenue, from Loyola Street to Mendiola Street (beginning 1pm)

If you live in Manila City or will be passing by the area next week, expect heavy traffic. Plan your trips accordingly, or better yet, avoid driving around the city entirely. Rest assured, if and when the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) maps out alternate routes, we’ll keep you posted.

For a better look, you can check out the full schedule below:

PHOTO BY PIA

