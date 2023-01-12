Marikina Bridge cracks reportedly caused by ongoing DPWH project

The Marikina Bridge recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Cracks reportedly began appearing last week on the bridge’s sidewalk, and it raised huge safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians passing by.

The local government unit yesterday ordered the partial closure of the bridge for repairs. Marikina City mayor Marcy Teodoro demanded that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) quickly address the situation, as the cracks were supposedly caused by the ongoing Sumulong Flood Interceptor Project under DPWH-NCR.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Nissan GT-R will be unveiled tomorrow in Japan

PH car sales: These are the 10 best-selling car brands of 2022

PHOTO BY Marikina City PIO on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to the official advisory, the cracks started to appear on January 6 due to the adjacent DPWH project. The problem here was that the contractor failed to notify the LGU. The latter only found out through a report from a worried citizen.

The Marikina City government likewise demanded the indefinite suspension of the Sumulong Flood Interceptor Project while the Marikina Bridge undergoes repairs and until the bridge’s structural integrity can be guaranteed.

“We are STRONGLY DEMANDING your office to conduct an URGENT REPAIR AND RECTIFICATION on the damage caused by the DPWH Contractor in the Marikina Bridge IN THE SOONEST POSSIBLE TIME,” Teodoro’s statement reads.



“Considering that we are duty bound to act on the welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Marikina, we are expecting the IMMEDIATE ACTION OF THE DPWH, otherwise we will be constrained to file necessary legal actions—CIVIL, CRIMINAL and/or ADMINISTRATIVE, if this matter will not be addressed promptly and accordingly.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

No word yet on how long the repairs will take, so the partial closure of the bridge will be indefinite for the time being. You can also read the official advisories below.

Marikina City LGU updates on Marikina Bridge cracks:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓