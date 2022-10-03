Worried about the Meralco Avenue closure? Here are alternate routes you can take

Driving around Pasig City this week? Well, here’s a very, very important reminder: the Meralco Avenue closure takes effect tonight at 9pm. After the busy portion of the thoroughfare closes, we’ll have to wait for at least another six or so years before it opens again.

In light of the imminent closure later today, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has shared alternate routes for both private and public utility vehicles alike. This is something both motorists and commuters will have to take note of.

Public utility jeepneys headed to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Captain Henry Javier Street to Danny Floro Street and vice versa, while modernized jeepneys headed in the same direction will be rerouted to Doña Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue and vice versa.

As for UV Express vehicles, those also headed towards Shaw will also be rerouted to Doña Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue or Anda Road to Camino Verde. All the alternate routes mentioned will be accessible to all private vehicles.

The road closure will be implemented to make way for the construction of the Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard stations of the Metro Manila Subway Project. The closure covers the area in front of Capitol Commons all the way to the Shaw Boulevard intersection. This will remain in effect until 2028. Until then—no matter how far that may seem—you all are advised to plan your trips accordingly.

Alternate routes for PUVs in light of Meralco Avenue closure:

