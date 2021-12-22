Meralco: At least 1,177 obstructive electrical posts have been relocated this year

Last year, Senators raised the issue of some 60,000 obstructive electrical posts remaining in the middle of widened roads. For its part, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has done significant work this year to help solve this.

According to Meralco’s latest update, it has already relocated 1,177 obstructive electrical posts from January to October 2021 alone. This adds to the 3,241 obstructive electrical posts that were relocated from 2018 to 2020 due to the road widening projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In the same January-to-October period this year, Meralco also relocated 1,196 electrical posts that were affected by the government’s Build, Build, Build (BBB) projects. In total, the company has already relocated close to 10,000 electrical posts to support various infrastructure projects.

Meralco also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) last year. The memorandum mandates agencies and local government units to work together to address public concerns such as this that affect Meralco’s services.

The company is also working with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to ensure that facilities are ready for the construction and completion of infrastructure projects such as the LRT-1 Cavite Extension and the MRT-7.

“Once completed, these infrastructure projects are expected to improve the lives of Filipino commuters and buoy economic development not only in Metro Manila but also in its neighboring provinces. In addition, infrastructure improvements will help reduce the cost of doing business, attract more investment, and enhance productivity around the country,” Meralco said in a statement.

