Metro Manila mayors agree to downgrade NCR to Alert Level 1 starting March 1

The IATF will make make the final decision
by TopGear.com.ph | 8 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the National Capital Region, authorities are now preparing to loosen up restrictions in the metro.

According to a report by CNN Philippines, Metro Manila Council (MMC) chairperson and Parañaque City mayor Edwin Olivarez has confirmed that Metro Manila mayors have now unanimously voted to downgrade the current COVID-19 restriction in the capital to Alert Level 1 starting Tuesday, March 1.

The MMC’s recommendation will be sent to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), who will then make the final call.

No word yet on when the IATF will announce its decision, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted. While the situation is now starting to look up, we still urge everybody to mask up and observe physical distancing whenever you’re out and about. Stay safe out there, guys.

