What you need to know about Metro Manila’s Alert Level 4 classification

Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 4 starting September 16, 2021, Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday, as the capital region begins the pilot run of granular lockdowns and a new COVID-19 alert level system.

The mayors within Metro Manila have agreed to implement only one alert level as a region, according to Año. Under the government’s new guidelines, Alert Level 4 refers to areas wherein case counts are high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization and intensive care units at high use rates.

“Gumawa na ng kasunduan ang mga mayors na Alert Level 4 ang gagawin nila,”Año said in an interview on GMA-7’s Unang Hirit.

Alert Level 4, according to Año, is similar to modified enhanced community quarantine in the community quarantine system.

The following are prohibited from leaving their homes under Alert Level 4 except to obtain basic goods and services, or for work purposes:

Persons below 18 years old and those over 65 Those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, or other health risks Pregnant women

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for those allowed out of their homes are permitted, subject to local government unit regulations. Individual outdoor exercises will also allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status, but should be limited within the general area of residence.

The following are prohibited from operating under Alert Level 4:

Indoor visitor or tourist attractions, libraries, archives, museums, galleries, and cultural shows and exhibits Indoor venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, events Indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, and venues with live performers such as karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters Outdoor and indoor amusement parks or theme parks, funfairs/peryas, kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides Indoor recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues Indoor limited face-to-face or in-person classes, examinations, and other education-related activities at all levels, except those previously approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and/or of the Office of the President Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President Social events such as but not limited to concerts and parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers, parades, processions, motorcades, and gatherings at residences with any person outside of one’s immediate household Indoor sports courts or venues, fitness studios, gyms, spas or other indoor leisure centers or facilities, and swimming pools All contact sports, except those conducted under a bubble-type setup as provided for under relevant guidelines adopted by the IATF, and approved by the LGU where such games shall be held Personal care services, which include medical aesthetic clinics, cosmetic or derma clinics, make-up salons, reflexology, aesthetics, wellness, and holistic centers, and other similar establishments; acupuncture and electrocautery establishments, and massage therapy including sports therapy establishments. This also includes establishments providing tanning services, body piercings, tattooing, and similar services. Home service for these activities are likewise not permitted Specialized markets of the Department of Tourism such as staycations Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 shall be allowed, provided that the same shall be limited to immediate family members, upon satisfactory proof of their relationship with the deceased. Processions and other similar mobile religious gatherings

The following are allowed to operate at limited capacities with the corresponding conditions:

Outdoor or al fresco dine-in services in restaurants and eateries shall be allowed at a maximum of 30% capacity regardless of vaccination status. Indoor dine-in services may be allowed at a limited 10% venue/seating capacity For indoor dining: only individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed Workers of such establishments need to be fully vaccinated Location of such eateries must be in areas where the operating capacity can be decreased Continue reading below ↓ Personal care services limited to barbershops, hair spas, nail spas, and beauty salons shall be allowed at a maximum of 30% venue/seating capacity if such services are conducted outdoors regardless of vaccination status. If the services are outdoors regardless of vaccination status These establishments are allowed to operate at a limited 10% indoor venue/seating capacity, but may only cater to individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in addition to their allowed outdoor capacities In-person religious gatherings shall be allowed at a maximum of 30% venue/seating capacity. If conducted outdoors regardless of vaccination status These gatherings may be allowed at a limited 10% venue/seating capacity, but may accommodate only individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in addition to their allowed outdoor capacities Pastors, priests, rabbis, imams, or other religious ministers and the assistants of these religious congregations should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 The religious denominations should strictly observe their submitted protocols and the minimum public health standards There is no objection from the LGU where these activities may take place Outdoor religious gatherings shall be limited to the conduct of religious worship and/or service All other activities or businesses not included in the list may operate at 100% capacity on site Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made.

