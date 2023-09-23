Driving out today? Beware of severely flooded areas in Metro Manila

Vog or generally poor air quality aren’t the only things you should be worried about if you’re going around Metro Manila today. It appears several areas have been submerged in floods due to heavy rains earlier this morning.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just reported that several roads including a portion of EDSA are currently unpassable to light vehicles. Gutter-deep floods have also been reported in variosu areas around the metro. You can check out the full advisory below.

MMDA advisory: Metro Manila floods, September 23

Our former news edior Drei Laurel also shared with us photos from White Plains, where several vehicles are currently stuck and unable to pass as well. He shared that some motorcycles have already broke down as they tried to ride through the flood.

We’re not sure which other areas are currently experiencing floods, so it’s best you guys check for advisories if you’re hitting the road today. But of course, if it can be helped, you might want to forego driving out entirely and wait for everything to subside. Stay safe out there, folks.