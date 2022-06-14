Digital license plates are now a thing in the US

License plates have taken different shapes in the US over the past few years. Recently, the stick-on license plates were just approved in California. Now, the State of Michigan has given the green light for digital license plates.

These digital license plates are developed and manufactured by tech company Reviver. The company’s official press release reads: “As a result of legislative approval and Reviver’s compliance with state requirements, consumers and commercial businesses in Michigan can now utilize Reviver’s digital license plate products, as well as access a growing number of convenience and security features delivered via the digital plate.”

PHOTO BY Reviver on YouTube

The digital license plates have been fully approved for purchase in Michigan and are legal for Michigan residents to use across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Reviver’s consumer digital license plate is called the RPlate, and it comes in a battery-powered or hardwired version.

The plates can be availed via subscription. The battery-powered plates are self-installed, last five years, and are priced at $19.95 (P1,060) per month. The wired one is professionally installed and features integrated telematics and a backlit display and costs $24.95 (P1,330) per month.

The plates are customizable—something a lot of you car guys will probably get excited about—and enable in-app vehicle registration and renewal. It also allows for location and trip monitoring. You can check out more details below:

Reviver says its plates are legal for sale and registration in California and Arizona as well, and more than 10 states are in various stages of adoption. Think this is something we could use here in the Philippines someday?

