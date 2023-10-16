Agham, BIR Roads in QC officially renamed ‘Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue’

Earlier this year, three senators filed a bill to rename Agham Road and BIR Road in Quezon City after the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago. Now, the bill has lapsed into law.

The bill was originally filed on February 15 to honor the Defensor-Santiago’s work and contributions throughout several decades of public service. It officially lapsed into law on October 12, 2023.

PHOTO BY Google Maps

Specifically, it will be “the Agham Road and the BIR Road, stretching from North Avenue, traversing through Quezon Avenue, up to East Avenue, all located in Quezon City” that will be renamed to Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue.

According to the law, the Department of Public Works and Highways should issue the rules, orders, and circulars needed to implement the provisions of the law within 60 days from effectivity. That means that by the end of this year, residents of Quezon City should start getting used to using the new road names. Actually, if you check Google Maps, the entry for this road has already been changed.

So... what do you guys think of this new law? Sound off in the comments.