Expect traffic disruptions around Ortigas Center from September 26 to 30

Next week, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting will be happening from September 26 to 30, 2022. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it will be providing traffic assistance to delegates, and as such, motorists should expect traffic disruptions during that period.

The event will be held at the ADB Headquarters in Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City. The MMDA expects there will be at least 300 delegates from member economies of the ADB during this year’s five-day meeting. There will be no road closures, but there will be an ADB Special Lane opened along Saint Francis and Bank Drive for the delegates’ convoys on September 28 and 29.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO revokes licenses of fake HPG, SUV driver in viral convoy

PH fuel price update: Diesel to roll back by P4.15 per liter starting September 20

The MMDA is also allowing delegates’ convoys to also use the inner lane or the EDSA Busway lanes from Guadalupe to Ortigas. The agency will deploy traffic enforcers along the route of the convoys. The MMDA Road Emergency Group will be on standby to provide assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In addition, the Philippine National Police and the Mandaluyong City and the Pasig City governments are deploying personnel to manage and control traffic along the ADB routes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Be advised, readers. Check out the official announcement below.

MMDA traffic advisory for 2022 ADB Annual Meeting:

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.