MMDA reminds motorists: No parking on bike lanes

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has a stern reminder for all motorists: No parking on bicycle lanes. Come on, guys, does this really need reminding?

The agency’s Task Force Special Operations personnel recently conducted clearing operations around the capital, issuing tickets to erring motorists. The MMDA reiterated that motorists must avoid obstructing these bike lanes to avoid accidents.

“Ang bike lane sa ilang pangunahing lansangan sa Metro Manila ay para sa mga cyclist o nagbi-bisikleta sa gitna ng limitadong operasyon ng pampublikong transportasyon,” the offiicial statement reads. You can check it out below.

Continue reading below ↓

We couldn’t agree more with the MMDA on this one. We’re already more than a year into this pandemic, and by now, all of us should understand the importance of these bike lanes for our fellow road users—especially during this enhanced community quarantine period where public transport operations are limited.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Let’s all respect one another out there on the road, shall we? Drive safe, everyone.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.