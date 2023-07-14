What’s inside the new MMDA Communications and Command Center?

A few days ago, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) inaugurated its Communications and Command Center (CCC). Located in the new headquarters in Pasig City, the MMDA says the addition of the CCC puts Metro Manila one step closer to becoming a smart metropolis.

But first, what exactly is the Communications and Command Center?

PHOTO BY DILG

The CCC features an operations center, data center, situation room, viewing room, media room, and power room, so no, it’s not just a room within the new headquarters. Per the MMDA, the center also boasts technologies such as high-definition closed circuit television cameras, intelligent traffic signalization system, and Hytera radio smart dispatch system with built-in GPS.

With all the equipment it has on hand, the MMDA will monitor live feed from the 403 CCTV cameras installed across the Metro. The agency says these are located along critical and major infrastructure projects in the city such as pumping stations, bus bays, and waterways. Not only that, video feed from body-worn cameras can also be viewed in real time.

But aside from having extra eyes on the ground, the command center plays a vital role in flood control. The CCC has a video wall system up for flood control monitoring to give information to the Flood Control Information Center (FCIC) and Effective Flood Control Operation System (EFCOS).

PHOTO BY DILG

Down the line, MMDA says it wants to use automatic license plate recognition systems for enforcement, as well as a mobile command center with internet and remote CCTV capabilities. At the moment, MMDA is also installing 638 CCTV cameras along major thoroughfares in the metro. That’s on top of the 166 additional cameras the agency will install for the EDSA Bus Carousel.

"This is a major step for MMDA to make Metro Manila a safe and smart metropolis by using smart technologies and data analytics to aid the country into its economic development and strengthened security," said Don Artes, acting chairman of the MMDA.