MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos resigns

Big news from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA): chairman Benhur Abalos has officially tenured his resignation. The announcement was made during a press conference earlier today.

Abalos served as the head of the MMDA for just a little over a year. His appointment came after the passing of former chairman Danilo Lim. Abalos decided to step down from his post in order to focus on election-related matters. His resignation takes effect at the end of business day February 7, 2022.

No word yet on who will be replacing Abalos at the helm of the MMDA. He refused to name suggestions, but he did mention that he thinks it would be better if someone from within the agency would take his place. You can check out the full press conference below:

