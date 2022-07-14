MMDA looking into expanding number coding scheme ahead of face-to-face classes

Currently, Metro Manila’s number coding scheme is only in effect from 5pm to 8pm. The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), though, has already bared the possibility of expanding the policy’s implementation moving forward.

During an interview with TeleRadyo, MMDA officer-in-charge Baltazar Melgas revealed that the agency is studying possibly expanding the number coding scheme’s coverage ahead of the country’s return to face-to-face classes.

This news comes as the agency prepares for an expected rise in vehicular traffic to go along with the normalization of the Philippine educational system.

“Ang ating color coding scheme ngayon ay 5pm to 8pm lang, rush hours. Siguro titignan natin ng mabuti ’yan,” the official said during the interview.

“Pagka dumami yung ating vehicle sa ating kalsadahan idudulog natin ’yan sa Metro Manila Council para i-expand yung ating number coding.”

Just last month, the MMDA temporarily shelved the idea of altering the current implementation of Metro Manila’s number coding scheme. At the time, the agency said rising fuel prices were driving vehicular traffic down—a factor that might be offset by the students’ return to classrooms.

Guys, this might be it. Are you in favor of expanding the scheme’s coverage?

