MMDA announces number coding suspension for Dec. 24, 30, and 31

It feels strange talking about the number-coding scheme again, with the measure having been suspended for the better part of 2021 and all. But, well, here we are.

Good news for those of you who plan to be out and about during the end the year, though. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the number-coding scheme will be suspended on December 24, 30, and 31. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

That’s Christmas Eve, Rizal Day, and New Year’s Eve. Christmas Day and New Year’s Day aren’t affected because, well, those are Saturdays.

See Also

“Ibig sabihin, ang mga sasakyang may plakang nagtatapos sa 7 at 8 na sakop ng coding tuwing Huwebes (Rizal Day); at 9 at 0 na sakop ng coding tuwing Biyernes ay maaaring bumiyahe sa mga lansangan ng Metro Manila buong araw,” the MMDA’s Facebook post reads.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All that said, it probably isn’t advisable to go party-hopping this year. We’re still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Omicron variant has landed in the Philippines. Let’s keep this in mind.

Anyway, enjoy the coding break. Happy holidays, guys!

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.