MMDA, DILG: Barangay captains now tasked to keep Mabuhay Lanes clear

In a bid to improve traffic in the city, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) are now ramping up their efforts to clamp down on road obstructions and illegally parked vehicles across the metro.

In a recent statement, the MMDA shared that together with the DILG, it vows to keep Mabuhay Lanes ‘obstruction-free.’ The agencies will work with the National Capital Region Police Office as well as the concerned local government units.

There will be three teams deployed to clear the Mabuhay Lanes, after which the areas will be officially turned over to the barangay captains who will then be tasked to maintain the cleanliness and orderliness of the roads. Those who fail to uphold their responsibilities could face administrative cases.

The DILG will also have a monitoring team that will coordinate with the DILG-NCR to ensure that the Mabuhay Lanes remain clear. The MMDA added that it will work with the national government to build a permanent area for vendors in Baclaran wherein they will not be obstructing public roads.

It’ll be interesting to see how these agencies will be able to sustain this. Will making the barangays accountable work? Let’s check back in on the situation in a few weeks or so. Likewise, if you want to familiarize yourself with the identified Mabuhay Lanes, you can refer to this link.

