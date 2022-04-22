Traffic advisory: DPWH to conduct EDSA, C5 road repairs from tonight until April 25

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have announced yet another set of weekend road reblocking locations along EDSA.

From tonight until 5am on Monday, April 25, motorists are advised to steer clear of the following areas.

EDSA road reblocking April 22-25

EDSA, Guadalupe - Innermost northbound lane (EDSA Busway) from Urdaneta Road going to EDSA C5 - Southbound, second lane EDSA-Caloocan - Southbound, before Biglang Away Street (third lane from sidewalk) EDSA - Southbound, service road corner 11th Jamboree to Timog Avenue intersection until Timog Avenue corner Kamuning Road (second block from sidewalk) C.P. Garcia Avenue - Before Katipunan Avenue (third lane from sidewalk) C5 - Along Pasig Boulevard, southbound in front of Burger Machine C5 - Along Julia Vargas Avenue, westbound in front of Philippine National Bank C.P. Garcia Avenue - Fronting Institute of Mathematics (first block from sidewalk) EDSA - Quezon City, northbound after P. Tuazon to Aurora Boulevard (second lane from sidewalk)

As usual, everyone is being advised to use alternate routes this weekend. Drive safe out there.

