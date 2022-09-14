MMDA continues to encourage the wearing of face masks outdoors

Well, it’s official: You no longer need to wear face masks if you’re outdoors. Still, there’s definitely no harm in wearing one when other people are around, wherever you may be. Better to be safe than sorry, right?

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), while acknowledging that the wearing of face masks outdoors is now only voluntary, continues to encourage the public to use them—not just because of COVID-19, but because of pollution, too.

In a statement, the agency’s chairman Carlo Dimayuga III said he supports the government’s decision regarding the wearing of face masks outdoors, but will continue encouraging their use among MMDA personnel.

“I encourage them to still wear masks as prevention from pollution emitted by vehicles along major thoroughfares,” the official said.

“Traffic enforcers and street sweepers face the risk of acquiring respiratory illnesses in the performance of their duties. To protect their well-being, we highly encourage them to continue wearing face masks because their health is of utmost priority of the agency,” he added.

While we’re at it, we feel obliged to remind everyone that the wearing of face masks is still required onboard public transportation. These include trains and all forms of public utility vehicles.

Tell us, do you feel safe walking around outdoors without a face mask on? Or should authorities have kept the mask mandate as is? Chime in.

