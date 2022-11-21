A new five-year plan to solve traffic in Metro Manila is in the works

Now that things have basically returned to normal, pre-pandemic traffic is also back. Heck, EDSA traffic may have even become worse than it was before COVID-19 hit, especially during this holiday season.

For its part, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is doing its best and pulling out all the stops to mitigate traffic come Christmas. These changes, however, still won’t be big enough to have long-lasting impacts on the traffic situation in the metro.

What will have long-term effects is a more comprehensive traffic-management plan—like the one that’s now in the works.

The MMDA has announced that together with the 17 local government units in the capital as well as national government agencies responsible for traffic management in the city, it has approved a new five-year action plan that will seek to reduce congestion in Metro Manila.

The plan covers various traffic-management strategies that include improving traffic corridors and 42 identified traffic bottlenecks in the city, enhancing intelligent transportation systems, promoting active transport, and strengthening traffic regulations, enforcement, and road safety.

“No one can resolve the chronic traffic jam in Metro Manila alone, but if we all work together, we are optimistic that there is hope for improving the traffic situation,” said JICA Philippines chief representative Takema Sakamoto. “If we strongly bond together, we can achieve continuous economic growth and attain the quality of life for every Filipino.”

No specific timeline was laid out yet, but we’ll be on the constant lookout for updates regarding this new undertaking.

