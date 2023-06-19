‘Soft launch’ of handheld ticketing devices set for July: MMDA

Back in May, the Single Ticketing System was rolled out in Metro Manila, along with other plans to improve implementation in the pipeline. One of these is the rollout of the handheld ticketing devices that aims to make issuance and settlement of penalties easier for both the government and the public.

MMDA acting chairman, Atty. Don Artes, has an update regarding the ticketing devices. Per Artes, the ‘soft launch’ of the device and usage will be in July.

“There will be a soft launch on the first or second week of July. We will also invite the supplier as we want to address the possible flaws or glitches in the implementation of the STS,” said Artes. Artes added that the first batch of handheld ticketing devices have already been delivered and customized for use by five local government units (LGUs). The five LGUs are San Juan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, and Caloocan.

PHOTO BY MMDA

The handheld ticketing devices could print citation tickets, validate and authenticate driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. It can also check if the driver has incurred demerit points or if his/her license or the vehicle registration is suspended, canceled, or has an existing alarm. But one of the biggest advantages that the MMDA always mentions is that the device can accept cashless payments of fines, among others.

Training for the usage of these handheld devices will begin on June 27, 2023. The single ticketing system is implemented under the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023, based on MMDA Resolution No. 23-02. Its main objective is to “harmonize the existing national and local laws on traffic enforcement to establish effective transport and traffic management in Metro Manila.” It also allows motorists who have been cited for traffic violations to settle their penalties anywhere, regardless of where they were apprehended within NCR.