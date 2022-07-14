Marked MMDA vehicles can still use ‘wang-wang’ but only to perform the agency’s duties

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) has been ramping up its crackdown on motorists’ unauthorized use of wang-wang on public roads. Recently, it also reiterated that not even the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) can use such devices.

It seems, however, that not all MMDA vehicles are covered. MMDA officer-in-charge Director Baltazar Melgar said in a recent press briefing that marked MMDA vehicles can still be equipped with blinkers and sirens, provided that they will only be used “in the actual performance of the duties and functions of the agency.” He added that violators will face administrative charges.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Ouch: Lamborghini Aventador S loses its rear wheel while driving on EDSA

Quick guide: Common violations caught by no-contact apprehension cameras

“For authorized use of wang-wang and blinkers, the vehicle must be a marked government property which is used only during official functions or performance of duties such as emergency response and law enforcement,” said PNP-HPG service legal officer PCpt. Bingksy Foncardas.

Continue reading below ↓

The MMDA also pulled out its motorcycle escorts that are detailed to various government officials to support the PNP-HPG’s efforts. According to the latter, only select government officials are allowed to attach and use sirens, blinkers, and other similar devices. See the list below for reference.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

List of government officials who can use wang-wang

President

Vice President

Senate President

Speaker of the House of Representatives

Chief Justice

All this should result in a significant decrease in unauthorized sirens on the street. Your thoughts on this one, readers?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.